Jackie Morgan and Alison Baker have joined the Albury Racing Club committee.
The pair become only the second females to join the committee in the club's 140 plus year history.
Ann McHardy created history when she became the first woman added to the committee in 2014.
Baker has been an avid racegoer all her life which comes with the territory when you happen to be the granddaughter of Bert Honeychurch, who is regarded as one of the Riverina's greatest ever trainers.
Her father, Bob Merrall, is also a horse trainer.
"It's exciting to become part of the Albury Racing Club committee," Baker said.
"Racing is in my blood with Bert (Honeychurch) my grandfather who was one of the best trainers of his era.
"My father, Bob Merrall, is also a trainer around this area.
"So I have grown up around racing and basically gone to the races all my life on a weekly basis.
"It's great to be part of the committee and I spent a lot of my childhood on the Albury racecourse.
"The club already boasts a reputation as one of the leading club's in country NSW with its cup meeting constantly attracting huge crowds of more than 10,000."
Baker said it was a growing trend that women were playing major roles in all faces of the racing industry.
"Female participation in racing is at an all time high and are among some of the most successful in the industry," she said.
"You only have to look at how much success Jamie Kah and Annabel Neasham are having - they are really smashing it."
Morgan is no stranger to the club and was previously contracted by the club as events manager.
"This will be my fifth Gold Cup coming up that I have worked with the club in some capacity," Morgan said.
"I have always wanted to be involved with the race club but I haven't got a strong family racing connection like Alison.
"I only learnt how to bet when I starting working for the club but I quickly learnt the industry is something that I'm passionate about."
