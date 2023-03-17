Elliott Powell is ready to make up for lost time at Albury.
Powell hasn't played Ovens and Murray football since 2019 but has picked up where he left off.
Tigers co-coach Shaun Daly said his former team-mate had been a standout in the pre-season since returning from Dederang-Mt Beauty.
"One thing about Powelly is he trains really hard and pushes himself to the limit," Daly said.
"He knows he's been in the TDFL, and coming back up to the O and M is a fair step, but he looks like he hasn't missed a beat."
New recruit Hamish Gilmore is another to have caught the eye after crossing to Albury from Lavington.
"Hamish is a real competitor and he's impressed as well," Daly said.
'Hamish has a lot of mates at the club, so even when he was at Lavi, he got around a lot of the Albury boys.
"It's been a smooth transition for him and we've got a lot of players around his age."
