The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Elliott Powell catching the eye with his training standards back at Albury

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 17 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elliott Powell is back at Albury after two seasons with the Bombers. Picture by James Wiltshire

Elliott Powell is ready to make up for lost time at Albury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.