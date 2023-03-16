Mitta United is set to have thirds and fourths this year for the first time since 2017.
The Blues fielded a fourths side last season but lacked the numbers for thirds.
Blues president Lawrence Hodgkin said it was through the sheer hard work of volunteers Ben Baude and Nick Bowles that the club was able to bolster its junior numbers.
"As president it is a relief to have both thirds and fourths again but it took a mountain of work," Hodgkin said.
"If you get the right people involved things happen and Ben Baude and Nick Bowles have done a power of work.
"From memory 2017 was the last time we had both thirds and fourths.
"We were fairly successful and had some really talented kids like Ben Paton and Louie Miller running around."
Hodgkin didn't mince his words when quizzed how crucial it is to the sustainability of district league clubs to have a solid junior base.
"In my opinion if you haven't got juniors, your club won't survive," he said.
"History has proven that.
"The future of clubs is built around juniors - don't worry about that.
"That's why it was a focus over the off-season to get enough kids for two sides."
While several clubs rely on player permits to bolster junior numbers, Hodgkin was critical of how the rules are applied.
"If I was running the show, I would get rid of player permits," he said.
"If kids want to play on both Saturday's and Sunday's, let them as far as I'm concerned.
"It should be up to the parents and AFL Victoria should not be able to dictate how many matches a kid can play in a week.
"If kids want to play seven days a week, let them.
"It shouldn't be AFL Victoria telling parents and their kids that they can't play Saturday and Sunday.
"It's absolute rubbish.
"The Albury-Wodonga Junior Football League shouldn't be dictating to country clubs either.
"That really grinds my gears.
"As a club we are trying not to have any kids on permits because it's a band-aid solution and you are only allowed to have four kids anyway."
