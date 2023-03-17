A woman entered an Albury bank, got aggressive with a teller about "missing money" and then placed a knife on the counter, pointing the blade at the victim.
Albury Local Court has heard the frightened teller called in her manager, who pressed a panic button.
Leah Jade Demery was undeterred by the fear she caused in the Bendigo Bank branch on Dean Street on January 20 about midday.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I don't care if you call the police," she told the teller.
"The police can come and arrest me."
The teller had believed the weapon was a flick knife, but defence lawyer Dane Keenes said it was a multi-tool device that included a retractable blade, much like a Swiss army knife.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said it was "a very serious offence" and "I have no doubt indeed the victim was very fearful".
It was the teller who, after getting her manager, told Demery to leave the bank, having provided her with a temporary internet banking password she wrote on a piece of paper and slid across the desk.
"You can leave now, Leah, and you can put that away," the victim said, referring to the knife.
"There is no need to pull that out."
The court was told how minutes earlier Demery stood in front of the victim and raised both her hands, opening and closing her fingers in a "flashing motion".
She reached into a bag and put on the counter an oval-shaped item that the victim saw Demery touch in order to make the four-centimetre blade appear.
After leaving the bank Demery and a man walked across to QEII Square and sat on the grass, where she was arrested by police who found she was carrying 1.21 grams of cannabis.
Demery, who has been in custody since, pleaded guilty to custody of a knife in a public place, being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence of intimidation and possession of a prohibited drug.
She was released on a 12-month intensive community corrections order, with an 8pm to 8am curfew for the first three months.
