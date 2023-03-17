The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury woman walked into Dean Street Bendigo Bank branch, then pulled out blade

By Nigel McNay
Updated March 18 2023 - 8:50am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leah Jade Demery

A woman entered an Albury bank, got aggressive with a teller about "missing money" and then placed a knife on the counter, pointing the blade at the victim.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.