Albury-Wodonga is hosting an international water ski event.
The Aussie Kiwi Challenge is a major coup for the Albury-Wodonga Water Ski Club, with the two countries comprising 24 competitors apiece, ranging from under 14s to under 21, at the Gateway Lakes complex.
The majority of the skiers contested the prestigious Moomba Masters in Melbourne over the long weekend.
The travelling contingent arrived on Tuesday and many have international rankings, with several competing at last month's Junior World Championships in Chile.
The Border, North East and Riverina is well represented with Lara and Lachy Butlin from Albury, Deniliquin's Erica and Laura Hayes, Callan Ashcroft from Wagga, plus Lane and William Moroney, along with Milla Bennett. from Shepparton.
Skiers will compete in slalom, trick and jump.
The teams had training sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday to allow for preparation on the course and conditions.
Competition started on Thursday and will continue over the weekend.
Gateway Lakes has hosted numerous top level water ski competitions over many years and is highly regraded by the tight-knit community as a superb venue, capable of producing outstanding competition.
It's free entry, with warm conditions of 35 and 34 degrees predicted on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19, respectively.
