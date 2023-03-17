A high-tech machine which will greatly reduce the need for patients with cardiovascular problems to travel to Melbourne to be properly diagnosed was unveiled at Albury hospital yesterday.
Funds for the intra vascular ultrasound machine, one of only six in Australia and the only one in the Border, North East region, were raised by the Albury Wodonga Health Opportunity Shop.
The technology enables the Cath Lab at the hospital to provide surgeons with an instant diagnosis of patients' arteries.
Cath Lab nurse unit manager Kate Sutton said the machine, which cost $200,000, allowed doctors to diagnose patients on site.
"We go inside the coronary artery, we can actually look around inside the artery and see what the composition is, what the blockages are and we can see whether it's unstable, whether it's soft, whether it's really hard, because all of that affects how the doctors are going to manage the patient," she said.
"Without this machine it would be educated guesswork and patients would have to go to Melbourne for something that we could do here - now we can do it here.
"Previously, a doctor might look at an image and not know if that artery is really calcified, in which case you need a special tool to be able to determine that.
"Now, by using this machine, they can go in have a look and say actually, it's not as calcified as I thought it was, I can treat that here."
She said having the machine on site would also be beneficial for recruitment of interventional cardiologists.
"For us to be able to say that we have this kind of technology is quite mind blowing for them," she said.
"And it's more likely that they're going to come and work here because this is what they're used to working with."
Albury Wodonga Health volunteer and fundraising coordinator Elaine Hill said the money was raised over a period of two years.
"Any medical equipment is expensive, this was a piece of equipment that they didn't have, and it wasn't funded by the government, so it was a two-year project for the op shop to raise this money to do some good," Ms Hill said.
"That's a good thing about the money that we raise, we can buy things that the hospital wouldn't normally have and it's wonderful to see it buy this machine that can actually really improve care for people."
Albury Wodonga Health chairman Matt Burke said the technology lifted the care service to a new level.
"We provide a lot of service to the community and it's nice to see a reciprocal process, where the community has decided to buy stuff from both our op shops and give a bit back to the hospital," Mr Burke said.
