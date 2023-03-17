The Border Mail
AWH unveils high-tech cardiovascular machine at Albury hospital

By Ted Howes
March 18 2023 - 3:30am
Albury Wodonga Health volunteer and fundraising coordinator Elaine Hill and nurse unit manager Kate Sutton with the machine that was funded by money raised by the service's two op shops. Picture by Mark Jesser

A high-tech machine which will greatly reduce the need for patients with cardiovascular problems to travel to Melbourne to be properly diagnosed was unveiled at Albury hospital yesterday.

Ted Howes

