Commercial Albury Golf Club team wins $5000 at Wagga Country Club pro-am

Updated March 17 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 11:15am
Lyn Vildovas (left), Sue Barber and Anne Phegan won the Regional Challenge at the WPGA Tour of Australasia pro-am at Wagga Country Club. Picture by Ash Smith

A Commercial Albury Golf Club team has won $5000 to promote the women's game.

