A Commercial Albury Golf Club team has won $5000 to promote the women's game.
Lyn Vildovas, Sue Barber and Anne Phegan were selected to contest the Regional Challenge event at the PGA Tour of Australasia's pro-am at Wagga Country Club, on Lake Albert's foreshore.
The trio won the competition, but the lucrative prizemoney has to be used for further promotion of women in the sport.
"The course is in absolutely fabulous condition, so we'd love to have more women playing here," ladies' captain Jan Bye offered.
Albury will host a six-week introductory course for women, starting on Monday, May 15, from 1pm, with highly respected Border coach Penny Graeber.
"If someone does not have clubs, we will provide them," Bye suggested of the weekly clinics.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"Members at Thuroonga (Country Club Resort) or Wodonga (Golf Club) can also join here for half-price, so we'd love to see as many women on the course as we can."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.