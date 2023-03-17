Ethan Whiley is stepping up to fill the void left by Adam Burchell at Wangaratta.
Whiley bagged four goals on the opening day of the season as the Devils stunned fierce rivals Cobram 5-1.
Burchell, a multiple Golden Boot winner and Star Player, moved to Melbourne over the summer but his departure has created opportunities for others to shine.
"With Ethan, it was just a matter of having the confidence behind him," coach Raff Molinaro said.
"When you have a lot of big names, as we did last year, it's hard for someone else to try to do well and make their footprint on the team.
"But this year, the time came when we needed someone to step up and take over those goals that we lost last season.
"It came at a perfect time for Ethan in terms of having a bigger role in the club and he's just taken that on.
"I hope he can continue his form because he definitely impressed in round one."
Wangaratta hosts Albury City on Sunday, kick-off 3pm.
