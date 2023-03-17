The Border Mail
Ethan Whiley relishing a more prominent role at Wangaratta City this season

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 17 2023 - 11:49am, first published 11:30am
Wangaratta front man Ethan Whiley has four goals to his name already.

Ethan Whiley is stepping up to fill the void left by Adam Burchell at Wangaratta.

