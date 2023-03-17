The Border Mail
Howlong woman is handed jail sentence in the community over attack in family home

By Nigel McNay
Updated March 17 2023 - 8:10pm, first published 6:30pm
Sister stabbed her brother in the chest with kitchen knife when he returned home

A young Howlong woman irate she had been told to clean up after she smashed a glass then twice spat in her mother's face before stabbing her brother.

