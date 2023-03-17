Sister stabbed her brother in the chest with kitchen knife when he returned home

A young Howlong woman irate she had been told to clean up after she smashed a glass then twice spat in her mother's face before stabbing her brother.
Elyse Wilson had been diagnosed with COVID-19 when she assaulted her mother on Christmas Eve.
An hour later her brother returned to the family's Victoria Street home, only to be confronted by Wilson in the kitchen.
Wilson had walked in holding a kitchen knife.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Without warning, the offender raised the knife above her shoulder and stabbed (her brother) in the chest," Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told, in a set of Director of Public Prosecutions agreed facts.
The brother, who was later treated then discharged from Albury hospital for a five-centimetre deep wound, retaliated by punching Wilson in the face.
"You want to stab me again?" he yelled.
Wilson, 20, has now been released from custody at Sydney's Dillwynia Correctional Centre, having been sentenced to a jail term in the community.
Ms McLaughlin imposed a 10-month intensive corrections order, along with two nine-month community corrections orders, after Wilson pleaded guilty to reckless wounding, assault and contravention of an apprehended violence order.
The court heard Wilson had been diagnosed with a range of health conditions since she was a child, including autism, bipolar disorder and generalised anxiety and depression.
Her family was happy to have her back in the family home, but only if she maintained her medication regime and took part in programs designed to help her with her difficulties.
Ms McLaughlin found Wilson, who showed remorse for her offending, had "good prospects for rehabilitation" provided she abided by all directions from her National Disability Insurance Scheme case worker.
"If they direct you to take medication, you have to take it," she said.
"If you don't follow that Miss Wilson you might have to go back to jail."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.