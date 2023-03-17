An Albury businesswoman has launched a project to help people people struggling to find a home because their rental applications are rejected.
Kaly Smith said many people were bewildered and dismayed when they were constantly rejected by agents after they applied, not realising that "the devil is in the detail".
Ms Smith, who previously owned KS Property Solutions and was named regional property manager of the year at the Real Estate Business Awards, is now working with Drummond Property Management on her renters' application assistance scheme.
"An opportunity came about where I've joined forces with the boys at Drummond Property Management and I've just been noticing lately that - everywhere - the demand is so high for rentals," Ms Smith said.
"There's no charge, I'm just trying to help tenants find a property, a way where they can process applications which could help them to secure a home.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I'm trying to help those of lower socio-economic status, or people that haven't rented before. I had a single mum reach out to me saying she's got two kids but she just can't find anywhere because she just gets frowned upon."
Ms Smith said when agents examine applications they often sift through dozens and many are immediately rejected because of their rental history.
But even if would-be renters believe they might be on a "blacklist", there are ways to improve their applications and open the door to negotiations without being immediately shut out.
"The whole idea is for tenants to feel like they can get feedback on their applications before they are submitted - we're not offering properties, just help," she said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.