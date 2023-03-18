Honouring her roots through storytelling is one way Wiradjuri-Yuin artist Teisha Maksymow-McGuiness connects to her art.
It is why she is so passionate about creating commissioned pieces for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.
Thanks to a $9500 grant, she will paint six pieces in the building to make "the space culturally safe" and provide "warmth" when patients enter the centre.
After feedback from Indigenous people that the building felt too "clinical," Ms Maksymow-McGuiness was approached to paint colourful pieces representing their culture - it was something "I could not resist".
"Cancer has been a massive part of my family's line and life, and I wanted to do something meaningful to me but also to put a piece of myself into the cancer centre," the 34-year-old said.
"How do we help our people heal if we don't make them feel more at home in those spaces?"
Ms Maksymow-McGuiness said she felt it was an important step forward, especially given her strong connection "with the pain and suffering that comes with cancer".
"But also the beautiful side of it too, the appreciation for life and what you have in the present moment," she said.
"I'm going to be painting the story of this land and what the cancer centre means to this area."
She hoped people walked away with a sense of home and pride.
Albury Wodonga Health cancer services operations manager Diane Davey said the artwork announcement was made around the national Close the Gap Day on Thursday.
The Close the Gap policy aimed to reduce disadvantages among First Nations people.
"It is a small step, but it's apart of the journey to improve things, if we can get people to feel welcome in the service and get them through the front door where we can help, I think it's a really important step," Ms Davey said.
Ms Maksymow-McGuiness said her inspiration to paint comes "from my old people, my ancestors, the ones that paved the way before me to give me the space where I can be comfortable and safe today".
