UPDATED:
Murray River Police District has confirmed missing a teenage girl from Glenroy, Amba Bailey, has been located safe and well.
Police made the announcement on Thursday, March 30, after a more than two-week investigation into her whereabouts.
PREVIOUS:
A missing teenage girl from Glenroy hasn't been heard from since about 5.30pm on Wednesday, March 15.
Murray River Police District officers are appealing for public help to locate Amba Bailey, 15, and have released a photo of her.
Police were notified when the teenager failed to return home and could not be contacted.
IN OTHER NEWS:
