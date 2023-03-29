The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Murray River Police District locates Glenroy's Amba Bailey, 15

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated March 30 2023 - 10:40am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray River Police District officers have located a missing Albury teenager safe and well.
Murray River Police District officers have located a missing Albury teenager safe and well.

UPDATED:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.