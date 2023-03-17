A missing teenage girl from Glenroy hasn't been heard from since about 5.30pm on Wednesday, March 15.
Murray River Police District officers are appealing for public help to locate Amba Bailey, 15, and have released a photo of her.
Police were notified when the teenager failed to return home and could not be contacted.
"Family and police hold serious concerns for her welfare due to her age," police said in a statement.
"Amba is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165 centimetres tall, of medium build, with long blonde hair.
"She is known to frequent the Glenroy, Wodonga and Wangaratta areas."
Anyone who sees Amba or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
