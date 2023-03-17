The Border Mail
Murray River Police District seeks help to find Glenroy's Amba Bailey, 15

Janet Howie
Janet Howie
Updated March 17 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 12:00pm
Police released an image of Amba Bailey, 15, on Friday, March 17. Picture: NSW Police

A missing teenage girl from Glenroy hasn't been heard from since about 5.30pm on Wednesday, March 15.

