Incidents of assaults by disoriented hospital patients on nurses will "only get worse" without reform to working conditions, a Border health forum has been told.
Speaking at a public event on Dean Street on Thursday, nurse and Nurses and Midwives Association branch president Geoff Hudson recounted a recent incident at an Albury hospital where a patient attacked him from behind, pressing a pair of scissors to his throat.
"I was assaulted on night shift a couple of weeks ago," Mr Hudson said.
"That happens regularly with our staff because we are treating people who are much more confused because of dementia and untreated other illnesses.
"This will only get worse while the system remains in the state that it is."
Mr Hudson spoke at length about the impact of understaffed hospitals on nurses and patient care at the event organised by the NSW Greens.
The forum panel also featured Better Border Health member Di Thomas and upper house candidate Dr Amanda Cohn, with Albury candidate Eli Davern as moderator.
Mr Hudson said he was now "fine" and had been supported by his colleagues for the remainder of his shift, many of whom he said had similar experiences themselves.
However, with an ageing population and life expectancies extending past health expectancies, Mr Hudson said the chronic shortage of nurses and the unsustainability of their work without nurse-to-patient ratios in NSW would result in disaster.
"We are treating older people who have higher incidences of dementia and other really challenging conditions that make providing care for them so much more challenging," Mr Hudson said. "We are haemorrhaging nurses out of the workforce, we are losing them to other states with ratios like Victoria and Queensland.
"We are regularly short staffed, we are regularly having to do double shifts."
Last year nurses and midwives held repeated industrial actions calling for mandated staffing ratios of 1:3 in emergency departments, pediatrics and post-natal maternity wards, and ratios of 1:4 elsewhere in hospitals.
Though ratios alone could not remove the risk of assaults, Mr Hudson said they would create a minimum and mandatory standard for the number and conditions of staff responding to them.
Earlier this week the NSW NMA filed a case in the Supreme Court against the state of NSW for "widespread and repeated staffing breaches" of the Public Health System Nurses' and Midwives' award.
Following a Government Information Public Access (GIPA) application, a months-long process to obtain data on the state's hospitals, the union is prosecuting the state for "systemic and ongoing non-compliance".
Albury did not feature in the GIPA data release, which the union said was likely due to the unique cross-border set-up of the hospital system.
Exiting health Minister Brad Hazzard has accused the action of being a political stunt, due to it being brought so close to the state election on March 25.
