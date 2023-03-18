The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

This will only get worse: Albury nurse recounts patient assault at health forum

AG
By Alice Gifford
March 18 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nurses and Midwives Association branch president Geoff Hudson speaks at a walk out of staff last year, over staff ratios for nurses. Picture by Mark Jesser

Incidents of assaults by disoriented hospital patients on nurses will "only get worse" without reform to working conditions, a Border health forum has been told.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.