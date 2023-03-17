Lochie Simpson says the Bandits must control Hornsby Ku Ring Gai guard Shareef Saipaia in the National Basketball League1 clash at Albury's Lauren Jackson Sports Centre on Saturday, March 18.
And the 206cm centre-power forward has provided the inside information on the visitors.
"I played for Hornsby two years ago, I played with all the boys on that team, they're a very young team, so no doubt they'll come fighting and we've got to show our experience," he suggested.
"I think that's the main thing coming away from this weekend, is to fight, they're going to push hard.
"They've got some good point guards, they know how to run the floor and their main ball handler is their best scorer in Shareef, so we have to make sure we limit his touches."
Hornsby fell to Central Coast 80-71 in the opening round with Saipaia (23 points) and Tom Gills (12) the only players in double figures.
The Bandits are also coming off a narrow loss, 85-80, to reigning champions Canberra.
"For us as a group it's defending," Simpson replied when quizzed on the most crucial aspect from the season-opener.
'We need to be really strong there, we've got a lot of guys who've come in who play defence, that's the whole focus for the year, we struggled with that last year, rebounding in defence."
With two new imports and other debutants, the trick is how quickly the team can combine.
"It's really tough to tell, it depends on how we gel off the court," Simpson responded when asked on how long that combination will take.
"It's a big part of the people mix is that off the court chemistry because it does bleed into the games.
"It's (the chemistry) coming along really well and it's showing on the court during training and, as we saw in the game, we came together and fought back from 15 (points) down to hit the front, it shouldn't take too long, hopefully."
The match starts at 7pm.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Meanwhile the Bandits women, who are coming off a win, will also face Hornsby from 5pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.