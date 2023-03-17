Temperance and General duo go from barflies to business owners

The new owners of a laneway bar are excited to make their mark on a central Albury hangout, while staying true to the vibe that made them fall in love with it first as customers.
Albury couple Dimity Sedgwick and Riley Hoysted said they planned to make Temperance and General stay open longer and to brighten up the space with a few renovations.
"We want to do Sunday sessions and have artists play. We want to extend our opening hours by opening earlier on weekends," Ms Sedgwick said.
"We love it and it is such a good spot. We feel like we've landed on a gold mine in Albury because there is nothing like it here."
"We always said we wanted to open a bar or cafe one day and then this popped up and we jumped straight on it," Mr Hoysted said.
The new owners said the handover process from previous owner Gemma Makeham had been smooth, particularly with the bar's "amazing" staff choosing to stay on.
"(Ms Makeham) has made it so easy for us. She has been so helpful and said if we needed anything to stay in contact," Ms Sedgwick said.
Ms Sedgwick and Mr Hoysted, who are both in their 20s, will keep much of "the feel" of of the bar the same while expanding and improving on the AMP Lane gem.
"We want to work local with other local businesses," Ms Sedgwick said.
"There's going to be a lot more options," Mr Hoysted said.
Temperance and General has kept the same opening hours for now while the new owners and their unofficial canine mascot, Wally, settle in.
