NSW Country Women's Association Murray group gathers at Gerogery

By Community News
March 18 2023 - 1:00pm
Guest speaker Jenny Chobdzynski, award recipients Margaret Norris and Heather Kerr and Murray group state representative Lyn Buck during the CWA day. Picture supplied

Two long-serving members have been honoured by the Country Women's Association of NSW.

