Two long-serving members have been honoured by the Country Women's Association of NSW.
Little Billabong-Holbrook branch member Margaret Norris received her 50-year bar while Heather Kerr, of Oaklands branch, was presented with life membership during the Murray group's function at Gerogery on Wednesday.
The day had a handicraft, cookery and international focus, with guest speakers including state international officer Jenny Chobdzynski.
A combination of Australian and Latvian food featured in the lunch, as Latvia has been the group's country of study in the past year. Cakes and handicraft items were assessed for the state judging at the NSW conference in May at Bathurst.
"It was a great day, full of friendship and laughter," a spokeswoman said.
