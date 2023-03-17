Five methods for inflation-proofing your small business

Diversifying your company's offerings for consumers can help your business maintain a more dynamic - and thus more sustainable - revenue stream. Picture Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

There's no denying that times are getting a little tight for many of us. Virtually all Australian industries are currently being impacted by the effects of inflation, with the costs of imports, labour, and even rental rates for office spaces on the rise.

As a result, thousands of business owners across the country have been busy at work amending their business model and the pricing of their services and products in order to boost their profit margins. But raising your own prices is truthfully just a band-aid solution to the impacts of inflation, and can be accompanied with the risk of losing existing customers.

So how can you make your business as inflation-proof as possible to weather Australia's continuing cost of living crisis? We'll be outlining five methods that are being utilised by business owners to help their enterprises not just survive, but perhaps even thrive over the rest of this financial year.

Plan for the worst, and do so pragmatically

Believe it or not, but now is actually the perfect time to start looking into small business insurance in Australia. This is primarily because business insurance can help protect your business in the event of an incident in the workplace that may impede on your business' capacity to operate.



Business insurance can provide your enterprise with financial protection for a range of different events, including accidents or injuries, theft or damage resulting from break-ins, or any other sources of financial loss for which you may be covered.

Securing business insurance is particularly important for businesses that use specialist equipment or technologies that may be costly to replace. For example, a cafe would want to insure their commercial-grade equipment, like dishwashers, and professional barista coffee machines.



Similarly, trades businesses will greatly benefit from securing cover for their tools, vehicles, and large-scale construction equipment.

If you're able to secure all the relevant insurance for your business, you can greatly reduce your risks of experiencing an incident that has the power to eat into your company's finances. Of course, these incidents can hold monumental impacts during an economic downturn where every cent counts.

Cut down on your overhead costs

This next tip is likely one that your business may have already taken action on over the past few years and in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Lockdown restrictions saw many Australian workers and business owners move their professional responsibilities into their own home, which naturally allowed many enterprises to save big bucks on their office utility bills.



Some business owners took this a step further and did away with their office spaces or work premises altogether, allowing them to cut their rental costs down to virtually zero.

Cutting down on these overhead costs can allow business owners to keep their enterprises agile and adaptable, as the only outgoing expenses you need to worry about are those that directly affect your business products and services.



On this same note, simplifying your business' expense records can also help you easily identify any expenses that are superfluous or are adding no value to either your employees or customers.

There's also an argument that doing away with your office space or investing in a smaller space to facilitate a hybrid work set-up for your business, can also help boost employee job satisfaction as well as your enterprise's sustainability rating to boot.



As the Australian consumer and business landscape is rapidly becoming more eco-conscious, investing in your company's sustainability can not only be a boon for cost reduction, but may also help easily attract new potential customers to boot!

Reassess your supply chain

Speaking of greenifying your business, supply and distributions is often amongst the largest producers of carbon emissions for many businesses. The greenhouse gas emissions generated by shipping and other business transportation activities can have an immense impact on your business' carbon footprint.



As the costs of fuel and oil are on the rise, reassessing your supply chain operations may help your business shave tens of thousands of dollars off its annual expenses.

Alongside reducing your business' carbon footprint, partnering with local suppliers can also help your enterprise sidestep the additional costs that are associated with imported goods and materials. With ongoing delays and price hikes affecting the global trade sector, working with local suppliers can help ensure that your supply chain stays reliable during inflationary periods.

Focus on customer retention

It can be natural during times of economic unrest to consider how best to acquire new business wherever possible. Sadly, whilst this pathway may seem like an obvious course of action for 'growing' your business, investing in customer acquisition can often be a lot less cost-effective than prioritising customer retention.

Think about it like this: customer acquisition is all about outreach, which means paying for ad campaigns, and other costly digital marketing strategies.



Contrastingly, investing in customer retention can be as simple and straightforward as developing an email marketing or mailing campaign, designed to 'reward' former customers with exclusive sales and other special offers that may encourage them to buy again.

As these customer retention strategies can also help forge lasting relationships and build trust with your existing customer base, these campaigns can also help provide a recurring ROI for business owners.

Map out your strategy for business diversification

As business owners are already revisiting their supplier relationships and identifying alternative sources for their goods or production materials, you may also be considering the option to develop new or improved products to release during this inflationary period.



Diversifying your company's offerings for consumers can help your business maintain a more dynamic - and thus more sustainable - revenue stream.

Keep in mind, however, that just because something is 'new', it doesn't mean that there will automatically be interest in your customer base. This is why customer and market research should be conducted prior to the development of any business diversification strategy.



Yes, research will require its own fiscal investments, but so long as your diversification strategy is primed to generate a return on this investment, you'll be able to make those funds back as well as enjoy larger profit margins over the foreseeable future.



With all these considerations being made, Aussie small business owners can ensure that their enterprises are equipped with all the necessary resources and assets that they need to continue operating as usual during this current inflationary period.