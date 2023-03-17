The Border Mail
Yackandandah hosts Barnawartha Chiltern in Cricket Albury-Wodonga decider

Updated March 17 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 2:45pm
Chad Brookes (left) will keep wicket and look to make runs, while older brother Ashton is out to claim Roos' wickets with his leg-spin in the grand final. Picture by James Wiltshire

Home club Yackandandah will start favourites in the Cricket Albury-Wodonga district decider against Barnawartha Chiltern on Saturday, March 18.

