Ovens and Murray club slapped with hefty penalties after breach of salary cap

Wangaratta has sent shockwaves through the Ovens and Murray after being found guilty of breaching the league's $125,000 salary cap last year.
In a bombshell revelation, the Magpies thrilling 2022 premiership has been left tainted after an audit of the club's 2022 Allowable Player Payments (APP) discovered the breach.
Anomalies in the club's reporting had identified several issues in the management of player payments, including the over payments.
Magpies officials self-reported the overpayments which resulted in the club exceeding the cap once the error had been identified.
They boast some of the biggest names in the competition including coach Ben Reid, Morris medallist Callum Moore, Joe Richards, Michael Newton and Abraham Ankers.
Ankers flew in from Alice Springs to play for the Magpies most weeks.
The club was charged with the breach earlier this month and faced an AFL NEB Disciplinary Committee hearing on Thursday night.
The hearing handed down three major sanctions which will have huge ramifications on the Magpies for the upcoming season.
The sanctions included a $28,000 fine and the Magpies ineligible to receive premiership points for the first two home-and-away matches of the season.
The Magpies play fierce rivals Wangaratta Rovers and Wodonga in the opening two rounds.
Their Total Team Points have been reduced to 36 from the league's standard of 40.
The Border Mail believes it is the first time in the history of the O&M that a club has been found to have breached the cap.
Yarrawonga, who lost the grand final to the Magpies by three points was also audited over the off-season with no anomalies found.
The Magpies had until 5pm on Friday to lodge an appeal with president Elleyn O'Brien confirming it would not be appealing the decision.
The club released a statement late on Friday afternoon blaming an 'administration error' for the breach.
"The Wangaratta Football Netball Club was last night (Thursday) found guilty and penalised for a breach to the 2022 Allowable Player Payment Cap," the statement read.
"In December 2022 the club self-reported an overpayment due to an administrative error. The breach was rectified once identified and the club has fully co-operated with the integrity Officer throughout the review.
"At the hearing last night, (Thursday) the independent tribunal acknowledged that this was not a deliberate breach and a non-intentional administration error however it should have been picked up earlier.
"The club fully supports the Allowable Player Payment Cap and Player Points System.
"Although we are disappointed at the severity of the sanctions, we will move on with the 2023 season."
The salary cap scandal adds to what has been arguably the most tumultuous off-season in the history of the Ovens and Murray.
The league was left reeling last month after Corowa-Rutherglen announced it had been forced to go into recess for the upcoming season.
The season is set to commence in a fortnight with a stand alone clash between Lavington and Wodonga at Lavington Sports Ground.
