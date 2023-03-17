The Border Mail
Wangaratta fined $28,000, deducted eight premiership points and player points reduced to 36 for salary cap breach

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated March 17 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 4:00pm
Ovens and Murray club slapped with hefty penalties after breach of salary cap

Wangaratta has sent shockwaves through the Ovens and Murray after being found guilty of breaching the league's $125,000 salary cap last year.

