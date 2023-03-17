Flames have been seen leaping from a car ablaze on the north-bound lane of the Hume Freeway at Wangaratta.
Fire Rescue Victoria are responding to the reported vehicle fire, which happened on Friday, March 17, about 3pm.
A onlooker described the accident as "horrible".
Emergency services advised all vehicles, as well as pedestrians, to stay away from the area until all personnel had left the scene.
