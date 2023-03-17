The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Firefighters are responding to a vehicle fire near Wangaratta

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated March 17 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A photo caputred of the scene. Picture supplied

Flames have been seen leaping from a car ablaze on the north-bound lane of the Hume Freeway at Wangaratta.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.