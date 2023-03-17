Thurgoona Country Club Resort's Luke Porritt has just missed qualifying for the NSW Open, despite firing a sizzling round.
Porritt contested the NSW Open Qualifier at the Rich River Golf Club in Moama on Monday, March 13.
Porritt was outstanding, blasting his way to a five-under par 67 to finish tied for 14th.
However, he agonisingly fell just one shot short of winning through to the lucrative $400,000 tournament itself.
To highlight the class of the field, Open qualifier winner Ethan Harvey nailed a blistering 11-under par 61.
Eleven players shot six-under or better.
The NSW Open is currently being held at Rich River and will finish on Sunday, March 19.
Porritt has produced some outstanding form in recent months, finishing seventh in a crack field at the PGA Associate pro-am at his home club in February.
He led the competition on day one after shooting four-under 68 on his challenging home course.
