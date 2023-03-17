A NEW Albury airport advisory committee will include Border construction giant and pilot Garry Zauner as well as representatives of three airlines, Bonza, Qantaslink and Regional Express.
The group has been formed after it was recommended by a governance review ordered by Albury Council.
Overall there are 13 committee members with councillors Daryl Betteridge and Alice Glachan chairs.
Other members come from Airservices Australia, which manages air traffic control at the airport, and transport backgrounds.
IN OTHER NEWS
They include Sydney University PhD candidate James Bushell, who has been general manager of not-for-profit East Coast Heritage Rail, airfield program manager with Melbourne airport's owner Lisa Trin and Australian Terminal Operations Management chief executive Chris Gatt.
The make-up of the committee was formally endorsed at this week's council meeting.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.