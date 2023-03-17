The Border Mail
Make-up of Albury airport advisory committee unveiled by council

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
Updated March 17 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 5:11pm
Qantaslink and the air traffic control tower operator will both have representatives on a new Albury airport advisory committee. Picture by Mark Jesser.

A NEW Albury airport advisory committee will include Border construction giant and pilot Garry Zauner as well as representatives of three airlines, Bonza, Qantaslink and Regional Express.

