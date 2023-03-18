An experienced Border real estate agent says she's "really chuffed" by recognition that stems directly from her clients.
Narelle Robinson, of Ray White Wodonga, received the RateMyAgent award for Wodonga and West Wodonga, which is determined by client reviews of her performance.
It follows earlier success for her agency when Tessa Barkley was named both the number three international property manager and Victoria's top property manager for the Ray White group.
Ms Robinson said after a big 2022 for Border real estate, this year was also progressing well.
She noted investors weren't as prevalent as previously while building delays owing to shortages of tradespeople and materials were encouraging people to consider buying existing homes.
While interest rate rises would have an influence, "it's everyone's individual requirements that change the market too, what someone's prepared to pay for something".
Ms Robinson said after more than two decades in the industry, her agency kept striving to be the best.
"We're trustworthy, professional, that's the reason why we've got these awards," she said.
