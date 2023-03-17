The Border Mail
Work has begun on the railway line on Canola Way after a train was derailed

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
March 18 2023 - 7:30am
Southern Shorthaul Railroad has begun work to clear its train from the railway line between Old Junee and Marrar three weeks after it was derailed in a crash with a truck. Picture by Taylor Dodge

A freight train operator has finally been given the go-ahead to begin the clean-up on a Riverina railway line that has been blocked for more than a week.

