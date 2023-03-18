St Patrick's Day came 24 hours late this year as the club's A-grade marched into their first grand final for almost a decade.
A thrilling final-over victory against reigning premiers North Albury at Xavier High School sparked joyous celebrations and sent the Patties through to face Lavington next weekend.
Coach Liam Scammell top-scored with 49 as St Patrick's chased down their target of 212 with just four balls to spare.
Nick Brown hit the winning runs in a nerve-shredding climax and raced into the arms of Angus Kilby at the non-striker's end before the other Patties players joined them on the ground.
"I'm a bit lost for words," captain Dean Nicholson said.
"A lot of hard years and a lot of effort goes into something like this.
"It's not just what happens on the day, you've got to get yourselves in a position to be in the finals and a position to maintain some home form.
"Playing on our own deck was huge, I think."
Many felt this game, between the sides who finished second and first on the ladder, would have been a worthy grand final and it certainly lived up to that billing.
Ash Borella led from the front after the Hoppers had won the toss, hitting seven boundaries on his way to 45 from 47 balls.
The score continued to rattle along, even as wickets fell, David Farrell anchoring the innings from No.5 with a patient 59.
Ben Fulford (19) and Brendan Simmons (18) chipped in either side of him before Ryan Addison crashed three sixes on his way to a quickfire 25, with Haydyn Roberts racing to an unbeaten 14 from just seven balls.
The challenge had been laid down and St Patrick's met it head-on.
After losing Matt Crawshaw for 10, they laid a solid foundation through Neil Smith (40) and Mitch O'Brien (43), who put on 87 together before Smith top-edged Jake Burge to Matt Condon.
Scammell then took up the mantle, especially when Roberts picked up the big wicket of Tendai Chisoro, clean bowled for seven.
There was some classic stroke play in Scammell's 57-ball stay at the crease but also terrific match awareness as he worked the gaps to keep the required run-rate manageable.
But you can never write off this North Albury side and when Tom Hemsley (3-42) castled Scammell in the 48th over, it fell to Kilby and Brown to get the job done.
Kilby took a single from the first ball of the final over before Brown laced a Jake Burge full toss through the off-side to bring a huge roar from all those in Patties colours.
Having last reached the decider in 2013/14, the club is chasing its first A-grade premiership for 12 years - when they beat Lavington in the grand final.
"It's sensational," Scammell said. "We've worked incredibly hard, prepared incredibly well and we thought we were ready.
"We've been chasing North for a while, they've been the benchmark for a numbers of years and they've pushed us. We've improved the way we play because we've had to find a way to be good enough to play against North Albury.
"We did a really good job with the ball to peg them back. They got off to a great start, Ash Borella batted sensationally well but in the middle overs, we bowled really well to tie them back and restrict them to 210 or so in the end - we were pretty pleased with that.
"Previously against North Albury, we've gone into our shell at times with the bat and we had to remain positive and bat with real intent.
"Neil and Mitch really did that, they're two anchors for us but they balanced that anchor role with intent and put them under pressure.
"I don't think the run rate ever got up to a run a ball, so we managed to stay in touch, keep it within reach and get over the line.
"It's incredibly pleasing to get the job done but it's the same focus and the same preparation now, because we've got one more to go."
Brown was beaming after closing out the dramatic win.
"You never know because those Hopper boys are the kings at it," he said.
"They never die so you're just hoping for a ball that's in your zone and luckily enough, I got one.
"It's one of the best moments I've had on a cricket field and to be able to share that with Gus as well, we've played a lot of cricket together, through here and at school, so it's really special."
