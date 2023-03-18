Lavington are back in provincial cricket's grand final thanks to a 31-run victory over Albury on Saturday.
Having won the toss at Lavington Sports Ground, the home side batted first and recovered from 4/30 to score 161 all out.
That may have been under-par on a good batting wicket but it proved to be more than enough as Albury slumped to 5/50 in reply.
Nat Sariman (36) and captain Ross Dixon (24) led a late rearguard action but when Dixon skied a Luke Docherty delivery into the gloves of Aidan Cook, who earlier changed the game with 40 off 37 balls, the Panthers were through to face St Patrick's in the decider.
"I'm proud of everyone," Lavington captain Dave Tassell said.
"They sort of had a game plan forced on them by myself and the coaches, that they didn't really get too much of a say in, but everyone's bought in and played their role throughout today.
"I thought we might have been a little bit short but our bowling attack shot through again."
Once again, the opening pair of Luke Docherty and Ryan Brown applied the squeeze as they smothered Albury with dot balls to build the pressure.
Docherty (2-21) took just three balls to make the breakthrough, finding John Spencer's outside edge, before Brown (3-23) sent Seb Botes on his way for just two after facing 38 deliveries.
Dave Tassell was even more economical when he came on, picking up 2-15 from seven overs as Albury's hopes of reaching a second successive grand final dwindled.
A stubborn 28 from Dom Stockdale just about kept them in the hunt, before Sariman was joined by Dixon for a partnership which yielded 37 runs.
But the Billson Park outfit were living on borrowed time and their clock finally stopped for 2022/23 when the final wicket fell for 130.
"With such a young team, it's easy for blokes to drop concentration and make silly mistakes but we needed, with 161 on the board, to be absolutely flawless out there in the field and we were," Tassell said.
"Our game plan is set up by our top order and it's cashed in by our dangerous hitters down the back end, who get the job done."
Cook had earlier swung the momentum Lavington's way with his crucial 40, which included four boundaries, Oscar Lyons (31) and Sam O'Connor (27) having steadied the ship.
Brandon Diplock picked up 3-40 and there were two wickets apiece for Botes and Shan Bhaiya.
