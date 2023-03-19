I read some time ago in The Border Mail that a reader did not think that the Mercy hospital was a "real" hospital.
I was a patient there in the 1970s, having life-saving surgery, and it was a hospital with fully trained staff and modern facilities.
Many of us have had children and grandchildren born there.
More recently I was an elderly patient at the Mercy, receiving care from a highly qualified, caring doctor and wonderful nursing and ancillary staff.
The role of the Mercy is slightly different to that of the base hospital but we owe many thanks to the Mercy hospital.
IN OTHER NEWS:
We are the only ones paying for these costly subs, the other two countries are banking our taxpayer money!
Instead, we need to talk with the Chinese and any other country, and every other country, for peace.
The rhetoric of maintaining peace by increasing war weapons is ... trying to put out a fire with petrol.
In earlier years I didn't always agree with Paul Keating, particularly on the deregulation and privatisation of the banks. If there was still a state owned bank in Australia and less privatisation, then I believe we would be better off!
However I do agree with his comments on AUKUS and why are we hopping into bed with an old colonial power and a country that thinks they are the world's policeman?! Australia should adopt a neutral stance similar to a number of the non-aligned countries, some of which are our nearest neighbours. Whenever we have joined forces with the USA, it doesn't end well and why we want to be in a coalition with them over other countries in the region is beyond the pale?!
The money that is going to be spent on the AUKUS project could well be spent on services within Australia for the benefit of all Australians. Why we are supporting a project that was initiated by Scott Morrison, one of the worst PMs, is beyond me.
Also we will now have the problem of disposing of the nuclear waste and will Australia be the dumping ground for AUKUS partners as well? We don't want another Maralinga and perhaps the waste could be dumped at Pine Gap or North West Cape!!??
Let's strive towards peace in the world and not creating issues towards conflict.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.