However I do agree with his comments on AUKUS and why are we hopping into bed with an old colonial power and a country that thinks they are the world's policeman?! Australia should adopt a neutral stance similar to a number of the non-aligned countries, some of which are our nearest neighbours. Whenever we have joined forces with the USA, it doesn't end well and why we want to be in a coalition with them over other countries in the region is beyond the pale?!

