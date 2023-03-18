Lavington have proved a few tipsters wrong by reaching the grand final.
The Panthers finished third with an 11-4 record before knocking out Belvoir and Albury to set up a premiership showdown against St Patrick's at Lavington Sports Ground on Saturday.
"This year, last year and the year before, when we won it, we came into the season and there's all this talk about overseas players and imports and no-one really gives us too much of a chance so it's great to be back there again," captain Dave Tassell said.
"I'm sure we're going to go in underdogs but we've proven that we get the job done in grand finals and that's what I'm really excited to see."
