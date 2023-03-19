The Bandits showed their depth with six players posting double figures in the first win against Hornsby Ku Ring Gai on Saturday night, March 18.
Led by imports Jamir Coleman (20 points, 15 rebounds) and Mike Parks (18 points, 10 rebounds), the home club bounced back from its opening round five-point loss to Canberra to claim a 104-61 triumph.
Shaq Maharaj also scored 15 points, while reigning MVP Lochlan Cummings (13), Dylan Wilkie (11) and Eric Miraflores (10) also chipped in.
The Bandits had identified Hornsby guard Shareef Saipaia as the dangerman and they were superb in defence, restricting him to only six points.
Meanwhile, the Bandits women are one of four undefeated teams after two rounds.
The home side also had six players in double figures in the 104-40 caning against Hornsby, including boom recruit Ashlee Hannan with 23 points and a stunning 22 rebounds.
"It's not super common, Ashlee was great, there was a size advantage, which helps," coach Matt Paps replied when asked about 22 rebounds.
"Ash has still got a lot of work to do, so a lot of upside there, but we're excited."
Emma Mahady contributed 19 points and nine rebounds, while Liz Murphy posted 10 points and eight rebounds.
"Liz is only 17 and hasn't had a lot of high level experience and for her to play her second game and nearly get a double-double is pretty good, but she has a great work ethic," Paps revealed.
The visitors had the two players in double figures in Keira Hudson (19) and Tylah Mundine (11).
"Probably six getting into double figures (was the most impressive aspect), the way we're moving the ball, we've got a long way to go, but it's a good sign two games into the season and defensively we're pretty happy as well," Paps added.
Both the Bandits men and women will now play another Sydney outfit in Hills at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre on Saturday night, March 25.
The men now sit in seventh position.
