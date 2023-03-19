The Border Mail
Andrew John Freeman gets to serve jail sentence in community, must do unpaid work

By Nigel McNay
Updated March 20 2023 - 11:05am, first published 4:00am
Andrew John Freeman

An alcoholic North Albury man has avoided full-time jail for an attack on his elderly mother six weeks after being told that was the likely sentence.

