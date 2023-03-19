An alcoholic North Albury man has avoided full-time jail for an attack on his elderly mother six weeks after being told that was the likely sentence.
Andrew John Freeman was handed a 10-month jail term in Albury Local Court for assaulting the 83-year-old.
But Freeman has been released from jail, where he was held bail refused, after magistrate Sally McLaughlin determined he could serve the term in the community, with 80 hours of unpaid work.
She imposed an intensive corrections order on Freeman, 51, who previously pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intimidation and three charges of contravening an apprehended violence order.
Freeman had attacked his mother on previous occasions and consistently breached court orders.
When she refused bail for Freeman in late January, Ms McLaughlin said it was likely he would end up in full-term jail.
However, she ordered a sentence assessment report to gauge whether were possible alternatives to such an outcome.
During the attack on his mother, Freeman slammed a door on her left arm and also pushed her to the floor.
The court heard the victim sat in the bedroom of the Fraunfelder Street home she shared with her son when Freeman went to an Albury pub for four hours from 4pm on January 4.
When he returned, she asked if he was drinking and was immediately embroiled in an argument.
She told Freeman she was going to call the police, as drinking alcohol put him in breach of an AVO.
Freeman entered her room and pushed her to the floor then stood over and yelled, threatening to inflict an assault.
She got to her feet and "as best she could" ran to the front door to try to escape her home.
As she went through the doorway Freeman grabbed the door and pulled it hard on her left forearm, causing her immediate pain.
While she took photographs of her bruises, she decided not to call police as she was frightened this would lead to another assault.
