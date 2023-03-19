The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Chryslers on the Murray attracts record number of participants, visitors

TH
By Ted Howes
March 20 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Proud owner of this 1977 Chrysler Drifter, Michael Rode, said in the 70s there was the Holden Sandman and the Ford Sundowner. "I preferred the Drifter," he said, saying his $2000 car was now worth $48,000. Picture by Mark Jesser

More than 5000 people flocked to Gateway Lakes on the weekend to check out the record number of cars on show at the first Chryslers on the Murray show in three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.