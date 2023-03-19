More than 5000 people flocked to Gateway Lakes on the weekend to check out the record number of cars on show at the first Chryslers on the Murray show in three years.
Organiser Rod Taylor, who is president of the Albury-Wodonga Chrysler Club, said 953 cars turned up from interstate, the biggest number in the show's 30-year history.
"Yesterday afternoon they went out to the Ettamogah Pub for a cruise, filled up both car parks there, probably about 350 cars," he said.
"Every year we used to go out there and say we're coming in big numbers, they'd go, 'yeah, yeah, we got it covered', and we'd get there and there'd only be three staff on, but they certainly got it right this year, it was well organised.
"Others went down to Lake Hume, and there was a marvellous thing at Wodonga last night," he said. "Have you ever seen Junction Place on a Saturday night? Well, when the Chryslers cruised through there, the streets were lined, it was an absolutely amazing sight."
Mr Taylor said there was a charge of $10 to get in, a portion of which would be donated to volunteer fire services in both NSW and Victoria.
"Plus there's the huge boost to the economy," he said.
"Most of the people who registered to show their cars came here a couple of days before and booked into hotels and motels, so combine that with the food and it's a considerable boost."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Taylor said the event had been organised with cooperation from both Wodonga and Albury councils and had benefited from a strong police presence.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.