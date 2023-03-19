The Border Mail
Animal Justice and Nationals MPs split on kangaroo leather sector

By Anthony Bunn
March 20 2023 - 8:00am
Kangaroos graze in the late afternoon light. Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell would like the sun to go down on the kangaroo leather industry.

AN Animal Justice Party MP hopes a decision by footwear giants Nike and Puma to stop using kangaroo leather for shoes will be a catalyst to end the killing of the animals for tanning.

