AN Animal Justice Party MP hopes a decision by footwear giants Nike and Puma to stop using kangaroo leather for shoes will be a catalyst to end the killing of the animals for tanning.
Georgie Purcell says she will address the Victorian parliament the week starting March 20 and call for a halt to the killing of kangaroos for leather.
She said the step of Nike and Puma was "great news".
"We think it's a sign to the government that this industry is not supported and we should be ashamed of what we're doing to our national icons and it comes as the state of Oregon in the US moves to ban kangaroo products altogether," Ms Purcell said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We want the kangaroo leather industry in Victoria and across the country to come to an end."
Nationals senator Perin Davey said her party would continue to support the processing of kangaroos for leather and other uses such as pet food and meat.
She said it appeared the shoe companies had fallen for a social media campaign by animal advocates that failed to present a full picture.
"We've got plenty of roos, we harvest them sustainably, leather is a clean material and we're doing ourselves a disservice if we shutdown one industry on the basis of such poor misinformation," Senator Davey said.
She also pointed to the environmental impact of not using kangaroo leather.
"If you're not going to use leather to make these boots you're using synthetics, which are made from fossil fuels, so it's the hypocrisy of people that really frustrates me more than anything else," Senator Davey said.
Ms Purcell said she "absolutely disagreed", pointing to pineapple fibre and old tyres being turned into shoes.
"Synthetic products are much more sustainable and many are made of recyclable products and not leather which is harmful to the environment with the products used to treat it," Ms Purcell said.
She also believes the system of the Victorian government to count kangaroos is flawed with it "biologically impossible" breeding rates used and "extrapolated modelling" that make it "impossible to know the number of kangaroos across the state".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.