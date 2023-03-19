Yackandandah will have at least two new players next season in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district.
Opening bowler Tom Cencic announced his retirement on Saturday night, March 18, after the club's 128-run over Barnawartha Chiltern, while opening bat Russ Odewahn is moving to Yeppoon in Queensland on Tuesday, March 21.
Odewahn, who made a crucial 28 as early wickets tumbled, played his juniors at Woodnga, but joined the Roos six years ago and has played in the six straight grand finals, winning four.
"I was probably done two to three years ago, but my son (Banjo) is six now and he absolutely loves cricket, that kept me going and there's a few of us older blokes in the same boat," the 36-year-old suggested.
"There's great friendships with them and the younger blokes as well, like Cam Evans, Bailey Glass, Cooper Garoni, in the past.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We'll be back to 'Yack' in a few years, hopefully Banjo can round around with a few of those guys that I played with."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.