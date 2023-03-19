The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Yackandandah loses Tom Cencic (retirement) and Russ Odewahn (interstate)

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated March 19 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 1:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roos' Tom Cencic has retired from the game after Saturday's flag. Picture by Mark Jesser

Yackandandah will have at least two new players next season in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.