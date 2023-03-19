Albury Hotspurs exacted revenge over Albury United with a 7-2 thrashing of the champions at Aloysius Park.
The rematch of last season's cup final turned out to be a mismatch, with Spurs better in all departments and creating enough clear chances to have won by an even bigger margin.
Six different players got themselves on the scoresheet and coach Brad Howard was pumped afterwards.
"It's been a long time coming and the girls have had it in them," Howard said.
"One thing I said to them, pre-match, was that we can no longer be considered just a young up-and-coming side, this is our time and the moment's got to be now.
"They play so well together and that's the key. There's a lot of teams out there that have been put together like a puzzle this year but we've had one in, one out.
"The football they're playing is a little bit different to last year, we're trying to play more through the middle and really catch defenders off-guard with some brilliant footwork from not only our midfield but Ro (Wilson) and Charlotte (Laird).
"They do that at training and it's something we'll be doing for the rest of the year."
Hotspurs led 2-1 at half-time but they should have been out of sight after dominating for long spells.
Wilson and Sian van Gastel both hit the post and Ava Tuksar had a shot clawed out of the top corner before Laird converted Tuksar's deep corner with a firm downward header.
Laird then spread play superbly to Alice McIntosh, who drove into the box and fired home confidently.
United halved the deficit when Zoie Dalitz floated a shot into the top corner from wide on the left and should have been level soon after when a rush of blood saw Maree Matthew blaze wildly over the bar when clean through.
But the chances kept coming at the other end, Laird's shot pushed out by keeper Elsa Wilkinson and Jess Briggs heading wide after she was left unmarked in the six-yard box.
Three Spurs goals in 10 minutes after half-time finished the game as a contest.
Ava Tuksar's free-kick was scrambled home by Wilson, Briggs got on the end of a Daisy Tuksar cross from the right and Grace Rowland smashed home the first goal for her new club when the hosts were awarded an indirect free-kick inside the box.
United registered a consolation, Molly Goldsworthy scoring a beauty from long-range, but Spurs weren't finished yet.
The one-touch football which was a hallmark of their play all game opened up the Greens defence and Wilson nipped in to make it 6-2.
Van Gastel saved the best for last, though, unloading from 35 yards out and leaving Wilkinson grasping thin air as her shot sailed into the top corner to complete Hotspurs' perfect day.
