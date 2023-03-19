Senior grand finalists under AFL North East Border control will continue to be audited into the future.
In one of the biggest stories of the Ovens and Murray Football League's 130-year history, reigning premiers Wangaratta was found guilty and penalised for breaching the 2022 Allowable Player Payment (APP) Cap at an AFLNEB disciplinary committee hearing on Thursday night, March 16.
Three charges were laid under AFL Victoria's APP Rules after the Pies exceeded the salary cap of $125.000.
The club received three sanctions:
The Border Mail understands it's the first time an O and M club has been found guilty of breaking the salary cap.
AFLNEB is the game's governing body of seven leagues, including the Ovens and Murray, Tallangatta and District, Ovens and King, plus Upper Murray where salary caps exist.
"If you play in a grand final, you can expect to have a review done by an investigator, appointed by (AFL) North East Border," regional manager Zac Hedin confirmed.
Wangaratta released a statement on Friday afternoon, March 17, declaring "the club self-reported an overpayment due to an administrative error."
The Pies were disappointed at the severity of the sanctions, but have accepted them.
Wangaratta defeated Yarrawonga in last year's grand final by three points.
The stunning development took the shine off the penultimate round of practice matches on Saturday, March 18.
Wangaratta's fierce rivals, Wangaratta Rovers, defeated Lavington by around 40 points, with neither team at full strength.
