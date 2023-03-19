TWO Albury councillors are opposed to their city investing in a $3.3 million plant which would turn waste into solid fuel.
The refused derived fuel plant is one of three big new processing systems flagged in the council's draft waste management strategy now out for public feedback.
Councillors Jess Kellahan and Ashley Edwards criticised the burning method in deriving fuel from waste as the council on March 13 endorsed the draft plan.
"(I) absolutely oppose any investment in a refused derived fuel plant," Cr Edwards said.
"We should not be incinerating plastic or other waste to make energy, this falls well below our community's expectations for our environment and our wellbeing.
"Any future investment should be directed to achieving a circular economy."
The strategy, prepared by SLR Consulting, estimates 60,000 tonnes of material could be processed through a refused derived fuel plant.
The other two processing plants listed as priority infrastructure are much more expensive.
They are a $19.5 million in-vessel composting system and $18.8 million mechanical biological treatment set-up.
The former involves accepting 50,000 tonnes of organics, including biosolids, for processing within a controlled area, and the latter is tied to the sorting of 50,000 tonnes of kerbside waste.
The council can generate income from all three processes with the consultant pointing to compost selling for $25 a tonne, metals at $100 a tonne and fuel at $50 a tonne.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The council's team leader waste management Andrea Baldwin noted in her report to council that the development of the three operations could involve the city alone, a privateer or a partnership with companies.
Councillor David Thurley said the consultant's report was one of the most comprehensive he had read during his 11 years on council.
However, he noted it would be "tough" for the city to continue to cut its landfill, particularly given the failure of supermarkets to maintain their soft plastics recycling.
"We're not helped when we see that all the soft plastic things fall to bits and that whole scheme (with) Coles and Woolworths collecting all the stuff and it would be just stored in warehouses," Cr Thurley said.
"That doesn't give people any confidence and it makes them lose their own drive to be better and do better, so I think we've got a lot of work to do."
Deputy mayor Steve Bowen said a householder recently contacted him to say their recycling bin had been removed because they failed to understand what could or could not be put in it.
He said that showed the need for further education.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.