Olga Quilty puts notice to council on new Albury-Wodonga hospital

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
March 20 2023 - 3:30am
Olga Quilty will put a plan to create a special committee, dedicated to advocating for an Albury-Wodonga hospital, to the March council meeting. Picture by Mark Jesser

A WODONGA councillor is pushing to establish a committee dedicated to fighting for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital to allow the city to be "more agile" in its advocacy.

