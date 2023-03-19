A WODONGA councillor is pushing to establish a committee dedicated to fighting for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital to allow the city to be "more agile" in its advocacy.
Olga Quilty will present a motion to the Monday March 20 meeting outlining her plan to create a "key projects and advocacy committee" made up of councillors.
The purpose of the group is "to undertake strategic assessment and advocacy in respect of Albury-Wodonga hospital".
Alongside her motion, Cr Quilty gives her reasoning.
"The committee will be more agile than the council, will be able to meet weekly or fortnightly, will be able to make decisions without going back to the council," she argued.
"The meetings of the committee will be open to the public, as required by the Local Government Act 2020.
"Having a delegated committee of all councillors (rather than a reference group) will save time and will remove an extra level of reporting as the committee will have delegated authority from the council."
However, in response to Cr Quilty's motion, council staff have recommended special council meetings be called to address hospital and health issues instead of forming a committee.
"In this instance, it is likely there is no obvious advantage for conducting council business by a delegated committee, as compared to calling a special council meeting when discussion and decision are required in addition to the normal monthly meetings of council," officers state.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In addition to holding special council meetings, it is recommended $25,000 in the council's existing budget go towards a strategy for "improved and appropriate hospital and health services for Wodonga".
Furthermore, it is proposed that an unspecified amount become part of the 2023-24 budget.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren told The Border Mail the $25,000 was likely to be used to obtain legal advice on the hospital issue.
Cr Mildren said Cr Quilty's motion followed weeks of discussions among councillors and reflected a fundamental desire to keep pushing for a better hospital outcome for Wodonga.
"I really don't have any inside information as to what might happen," Cr Mildren said.
The staff recommendation also endorses council chief executive Matthew Hyde, in consultation with Cr Mildren, "engaging external expertise where necessary" and inviting interested parties to address the council on "hospital and health services".
In the outline supporting her motion, Cr Quilty notes that "external experts and stakeholders speaking at the meetings will not have the voting power but will create publicity and attract attention".
Councillors' notices of motion on Wodonga Council agendas are extremely rare.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.