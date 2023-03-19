The Border Mail
Two East Albury properties at auctions passed in with no vendor bid

By Ted Howes
Updated March 19 2023 - 11:11pm, first published 8:00pm
About 30 people turned up on Saturday morning to check out the auction of 590 Electra Street East Albury. While the property clearly drew a lot of interest, Jack Stean passed it in without a vendor's bid. Pictures by Ted Howes

Only one bid was cast at Albury's two house auctions on Saturday, March 18, however since the bid came from a cheeky toddler, while it drew laughs from the crowd, it didn't start a bidding war.

