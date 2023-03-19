Only one bid was cast at Albury's two house auctions on Saturday, March 18, however since the bid came from a cheeky toddler, while it drew laughs from the crowd, it didn't start a bidding war.
Both auctions at East Albury drew crowds, one at Ronald Place about a dozen, and another at Electra Street about 30 people. Both properties, however, were passed in without a vendor's bid being placed.
Agent Jack Stean, while speaking about the four-bedroom Electra Street property, after extolling its features and location, drew a blank from the four registered bidders present - but wait...
"Second call now, third and final call are, we all done, all finished, surely not? I've got a bid here, just a little hand wave that looks encouraging." Someone whispered, "Out of the mouths of babes." Then it was over.
At Ronald Place, Lachlan Hutchins hinted bidding should start from $1.2 million for the impressive four-bedroom house but, he too, had no response from the registered bidders present and passed the property in.
