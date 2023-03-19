Young motorcyclist from the North East dies after collision

A MOTORBIKE rider from Wangaratta died after colliding with a tree in the North East on Sunday March 19.
The 22 year-old man was travelling along Old Coach Road at Byawatha, east of Wangaratta, when the tragedy occurred just after 1pm.
The exact circumstances of the crash are being determined by police with officers at the scene for several hours after the impact.
Anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
