The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Albury Hotspurs 1 Albury United 2: Alex Howard and Ramesh Basnet secure the points

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 19 2023 - 7:22pm, first published 6:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Early goals proved key as Albury United beat Albury Hotspurs 2-1 in the stifling Sunday afternoon heat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.