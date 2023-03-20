Connor O'Sullivan has hailed the relationship with dad Jamarl as a key factor in helping him become a potential AFL draftee.
The 17-year-old Albury player is part of the AFL Academy this year and looks set to have a major impact for the Murray Bushrangers in the Coates Talent League.
Jamarl, a premiership player with the Tigers and more recently Thurgoona, is now Connor's No.1 supporter as the 196cm forward chases his dream of making it at the top level.
"Footy's played a massive part in my life," O'Sullivan said.
"I've been around footy ever since I was born.
"Dad took me under his wing and I was always at the games and trainings, doing the little stuff with him.
"I've grown up into footy so my transition into being a player and coming through the ranks has been natural.
"Dad's been by my side the whole way, he's a massive person who supports me.
"At Thurgoona, when he coached the premiership, he reckons one of his prouder moments was when I was running water and (younger brother) Riley was filling up the drink bottles on the sideline.
"That family environment is something that drew Dad to footy and I've been brought up into that, so it plays a big part and that's reflected in my relationship with Dad now.
"I trust him and it's a great relationship.
"He knows what it's like, he's gone through all the stuff whether it be injury or loss, so to be able to share some of the feelings I'm having with him is great.
"When I'm feeling up, he's feeling up and when I'm down, he's down.
"It's great to have someone who supports me and has that confidence and pushes me to be the best I can be."
Having spent his junior career at St Pats, Thurgoona and Albury, O'Sullivan played 10 games for the Bushies last season, represented NSW/ACT in their Futures clash with Victoria and finished the year playing senior Ovens and Murray finals football for the Tigers.
"It was a big change, coming up from junior footy where it's more about the talent and the skill, to playing against more physical players," O'Sullivan admitted.
"But it was an amazing experience and I appreciate Milesy (Anthony Miles), Luke Daly and Shaun (Daly) having that trust in me.
"I'm just learning what it takes to be a physical player and what it takes to play senior footy.
"I'm loving my footy right now.
"I've come back fresh and I'm so excited for this year."
Being named in the AFL Academy as one of the country's 30 most talented 17-year-old footballers means O'Sullivan will be eligible for this year's draft.
"That was an absolute honour," he said.
"I didn't think I was much of a chance but when (national academy manager) Tarkyn Lockyer rang me up and told me I'd been asked to join, I was ecstatic, over the moon, I had no words.
"I was sitting across from Dad and I was just smiling the whole time.
"It's a small stepping stone but that little bit of recognition has given me the confidence that what I've been doing is working."
O'Sullivan was able to spend time with ex-Albury player and Melbourne premiership star Charlie Spargo during the academy's pre-Christmas training camp.
"He knows what it takes to be an AFL footballer and his knowledge around being a forward is something which resonates with me because this year I'm going to be probably focusing more forward," O'Sullivan said.
"We talked about the commitment, the way he goes about his day-to-day life and how seriously he takes recovery - and it's awesome to have a local chat to you as well.
"We did have a chat about Albury after the meeting, he asked how Dad and the club were going and let me know it's a great opportunity to play senior footy and to keep building on that."
Starting with the Bushies' round one clash against Gippsland Power on Sunday.
"Long-term, I'm hoping to get drafted but in the short-term, I just want to improve every week, put my best foot forward and enjoy playing footy," O'Sullivan said.
"If all works out, hopefully the draft is a possibility.
"Footy's always been there for me and now I get the opportunity to put everything I've learned over a long period of time into action."
