A large number of firefighters attended a blaze in the early hours of the morning, on Elizabeth Mitchell Drive Thurgoona, past Trinity College.
Emergency services were called to the scene at about 1am on Monday, March 20, after a fire broke out in a cattle shed.
About 100 square metres of grass burnt around the area.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said the shed appeared empty, but was gutted by the fire.
The spokesperson said emergency services were unsure of how the fire ignited and further investigations would be carried out.
Rural Fire Service and Police attended the scene, and the fire was quickly brought under control.
"It took about an hour to contain," the spokesperson said.
"A number of fire and rescue and rural fire service trucks were there.
"People still need to be vigilant around bushfires. Even though we're in autumn, it reminds everyone that fires can still break out.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
