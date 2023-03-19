A man has been taken to hospital after the vehicle he was in crashed on a Riverina road on Sunday evening.
Emergency services were called to Batlow Road, near Union Jack Road, at Tumbarumba about 8.30pm on Sunday following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics tended to a man in his 30s at the scene upon their arrival.
The man sustained injuries to both of his legs and his chest.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He was transferred to Wagga Base Hospital a short time later for further treatment.
Batlow Road was closed in both directions temporarily on Sunday night to allow emergency services to access the scene, with diversions put in place.
The road reopened to motorists just after 11pm.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.