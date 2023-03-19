The Sharks have won through to the Ovens and Murray Water Polo Association grand finals.
They proved too strong for Albury in the A grade men's preliminary final on Sunday, March 19, at Albury Swim Centre, while the women's top outfit had a strong win.
The Sharks defeated Stingrays 16-4.
In the other preliminary final, Pool Pirates toppled Albury 12-4.
The Pirates will now tackle the Sharks in the decider at Albury on Sunday, March 26, from 1pm.
The Sharks boast long-established stars in Leah Dodd and Brooke Dickie, but the Pirates showed their class in the penultimate game.
Meanwhile the Sharks meet the Stingrays in the men's decider.
That game will be played from 2pm.
The Sharks pipped the 'Rays in the grand final qualifier 10-8.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Gould siblings Will and Josh posted half their goals, while Trent Remington and Elih Mutsch were the Stingrays' focal points in attack.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.