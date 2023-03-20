In his former life Greg Barry was a lawyer, but that all changed with the birth of his third child.
Celine was born in 1993 and is one of only 15 people in the world to be born with an "extremely rare chromosomal abnormality", leaving her with severe intellectual and physical disabilities.
"I worked from home when Celine was little and unwell, and started a career in small time property development, and the rest is history," Mr Barry said.
"I became very interested in housing for people with disabilities, and when the NDIS announced its Specialist Disability Accommodation policy, I was highly interested in supporting participants achieve a positive outcome."
Described as Australia's leading SDA expert, Mr Barry will explain the eligibility and funding process at an information session being held at Albury Council's Robert Brown Room on Monday, March 27, from 10am to 2.15pm.
Jan Gouma, the event organiser, said the session will inform NDIS participants how to access Commonwealth funding that will open up new housing options for people with a disability.
"A lot of people don't understand how they can apply for SDA, and for my son, the funding has been made available because he is in a power chair and you can't just go off to a real estate agent and get accommodation.
"Curt has cerebral palsy and is affected physiologically; he needs wider doorways, lower benches, etc. so he needs a purpose built property, and it is a very complex process.
"The bottom line for me as a parent, is that I just want to see that my son is in his own home, know he is safe and supported, and that he has security of tenure, that is my dream.
"There is quite a lot of group housing accommodation through various organisations, but there's not much available for people who want to live by themselves.
"So that is why we are getting Greg down from Queensland to walk people through the process of how to get funding through the NDIS for their own housing."
Register interest in the session via eventbrite.
Support co-ordinators, local area co-ordinators, providers and any other interested stakeholders are also invited to attend.
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
