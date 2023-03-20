Ovens and Murray Football League club Wangaratta Rovers unveiled an attacking duo with similar styles in their practice match win over Lavington on Saturday, March 18.
Recruit Tom Baulch, now known widely as just Prime Train after his fitness business and booming social media presence, kicked five goals, while Alex Marklew bagged four.
"Those two as a forward duo play a similar game, so to see them gelling really well is great to see," coach Sam Murray explained.
Much has been made of Baulch's signing, particularly outside the club with social media followers questioning whether the off-field hype will be matched by on-field performances.
Goulburn Valley outfit Mansfield was impressed by his effort in a practice match the previous week and he again produced a strong display against the Panthers.
"He's got great skills, but Tom's game is completely underlined by workrate, there's not any players that are going to be able to match him in terms of a workrate," Murray offered.
"He kicks really well on both sides of his body, he's a good mark, he plays with a lot of confidence and it works to his benefit."
Rovers will round out their pre-season away to GV grand finalists Euroa on Saturday, March 25.
Lavington has completed its pre-season matches as it hosts the season-opener against Wodonga on April 1.
The other teams, apart from Wodonga Raiders with the bye, will start over Easter.
