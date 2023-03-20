Grace Hay is waiting on x-ray results after injuring her wrist playing for the Murray Bushrangers on Sunday.
The key backliner was in agony after punching the football late in the round one clash against Bendigo Pioneers in Shepparton.
"It was in a contest," Bushies coach Emma Mackie explained.
"Grace awkwardly flexed her wrist somehow, so she's done something and we're hoping there's no fracture or damage there.
"But she was in quite a lot of pain when she came off so we'll have to wait and see."
The Bushies lost by a point, going down 7.11 (53) to 8.4 (52), but Mackie was upbeat.
"It took a while to find our feet but the girls really fought back in the second half and to only go down by one point, it was an amazing effort and I was really proud of all of them," she said.
Ellie Armstrong starred in the backline and Paige Duffy was strong through midfield, while Kloe McElhinney, Alice Voss and Matilda Lyons also impressed.
