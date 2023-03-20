A quiet achiever looks like adding another piece to the midfield puzzle as Wangaratta Rovers aim to snap a 29-year premiership drought in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Former Geelong Falcon Lockey McCartney impressed in the Hawks' pre-season win over Lavington on Saturday, March 18, at Wangaratta's Cathedral College.
"Lockey was playing his first game and he was amazing, he's exactly what we wanted," coach Sam Murray suggested.
"He brought a strong, contested edge to our midfield and that's probably something we lacked last year.
"We reviewed our side and we have a lot of outside class in the likes of Dyl Stone, Brodie Filo, Jack Gerrish, but lacked a bit of strength in and around the footy, Lockey brings that."
McCartney has spent time on Geelong's VFL list and is a prodigious kick of the football.
The Hawks have signed big personalities in good friends Tom Baulch and ex-VFL big man Daniel Huighes, but McCartney has slipped under the radar.
