The incumbent member for Wagga has revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19, throwing his final days of state election campaigning into chaos.
A spokesperson for Joe McGirr said after experiencing mild symptoms last night, he tested positive on Monday morning.
The spokesperson would not be drawn on whether the Member of Wagga expects to be back on the hustings before election day on Saturday.
"He is following NSW Health advice and is self-isolating," the spokesperson said.
Dr McGirr said his campaign will continue whilst he recovers.
"I have a strong network of volunteers who will be able to campaign while I recover," he said.
"I am keen to get back to pre-poll and meet the public but will be guided by health advice."
This is the second time Dr McGirr has had COVID-19.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
